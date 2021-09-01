Things to do in Myrtle Beach for Labor Day, plus fall festival season returns September

Summer might be “officially” ending this month, but the Grand Strand is full steam ahead with its fall plans.

Fall festival season is back. We’ve got art and gospel festivals, block parties, Conway’s Restaurant Week and shag dancing, among the dozens of offerings in September.

Frankly, if you find yourself bored this month, it’s your own fault. The weather is still good (it’ll probably actually be better, less humid, maybe?), and businesses and workers around the region still need your support after the summer ends. So if you can, get out of the house and enjoy the arrival of autumn.

Here’s what’s happening this month around the region.

This list is in no way exhaustive. Did we miss something? Shoot Chase Karacostas an email at ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.

Upcoming events

PlayMyrtleBeach.com Golf World Amateur Competition: From the organizer: “The largest, most fun & most valuable golf tournament on the planet! Entering its 38th year, the ‘World Am’ is the only event of its kind. Boasting 72 holes of net, stroke play with over 3,000 golfers competing on nearly 60 of Myrtle Beach’s best golf courses. It isn’t all just about the golf though, the Myrtle Beach World Am provides players with the most unique and rewarding tournament golf experience around!”

Various locations around the Grand Strand.

Aug. 30-Sep. 3.

Waves of Praise Gospel Fest: The organizer calls the event two “powerful days of gospel music” with appearances by the Clark Sisters, Tamela Mann, Travis Greene, Anthony Brown, Luther Barnes, Damon Little, Doc McKenzie, Swanee Quintet, McDonald Sisters and Roy and Revelation.

Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 3-4.

Downtown Pawleys Live: Vendors, food trucks and live music from The Abnormal’s, If Birds Could Fly, 20 Ride and Painted Man.

Island Shops at Downtown Pawleys, 10659 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: Myrtle Beach will honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Unity Memorial in the Market Common. The city says the “somber event features various speakers, guests and performances.”

Warbird Park, 150 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

Art in Common: From the organizer, “Arts and crafts festival that hosts local artists and all of their hand made goods. We will have from handmade aluminum jewelry to sea glass pendants, metal art to wooden bowls, amazing drawings to picturesque prints, and so much more.”

The Market Common, 509 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red, White and Brew Block Party: The Tavern is hosting a party to “celebrate all of our hard-working #locals who contributed to another successful summer season on the Grand Strand!” The restaurant will also be donating a portion of the event proceeds to charities supporting local first responders. Expect live entertainment, face painting, inflatables and craft beer sampling tables.

Tavern in the Forest: 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Tavern in Surfside: 8739 US Hwy.-17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 11, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SOS Fall Migration: One of the biggest fall shag dancing festivals in the nation is back this month after being canceled last year. The festival features 10 days of adult partying at clubs across North Myrtle Beach including Fat Harold’s, Ducks, Duck’s II, the OD Arcade, the Pirate’s Cove and the clubs at the OD Beach & Golf Resort. Expect live music and instruction from longtime shag dancers as well.

Ocean Drive, North Myrtle Beach

Sept. 16-26

29th Annual Fall Craft Fair: Ocean Lakes calls this the perfect place to find a gift, and “only handcrafted items are allowed – from jewelry, pottery, woodworking, and more,” so you’ll definitely find something unique.

Ocean Lakes Campground, 6001 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 17, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook Off: The festival will have more than 500 flavors of chili to taste. Check out the VIP lounge or the four beer gardens at the event. There will also be live music featuring Jake Hoot, who won season 17 of “The Voice,” and a weekend-long cornhole tournament, family fun zone, Shelby car show, chili cooking class, hot wing eating contest

Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 17-19.

Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show: From the organizer, this show is the “source for everything you need for your home – inside and out. This is the place for you to come and talk to the best in the building industry. If you want to build a new home or remodel your existing home, you’ll find builders and remodelers with years of experience and knowledge to make your dream home a reality.”

Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 17-19.

Septemberfest: Barefoot Landing says the event starts with “Furever Friend Friday Night with live music, craft beer from Crooked Hammock Brewery, wine sales courtesy of Duplin Winery, photo op with Fido with proceeds to benefit the Humane Society of NMB and more. Duplin Winery’s Grape Stomp on Saturday! The Grape Stomp includes the stomp, a bottle of wine and wine tumbler.”

Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

Sept. 17, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

41st Annual Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival: This longtime event has “children’s entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, musical entertainment and a parade that starts at 10 a.m.”

Aynor Town Park, 600 S. Main St., Aynor

Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gullah Geechee Junkanoo: The event is “a masquerade and cultural celebration ... that will feature music, children’s crafts, informational sessions, and cultural demonstrations.”

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Well by the Sea Annual Fall Festival: This will feature fresh BBQ and homemade baked goods for purchase to eat at tables or take home; tables loaded for browsing with donated timeless treasures for sale: toys, clothing, small appliances, craft items, furniture, vacuums and more; music throughout the day with live bands; and children’s activities.

211 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2021 Rivertown Restaurant Week: From the organizer, “celebrate the outstanding eateries in Downtown Conway for a full week from September 20-26. Curated restaurant week specials from each participating restaurant will be uploaded here the week prior to Rivertown Restaurant Week. Diners are invited to plot a course for lunch and dinner from a different dining establishment each day.

Downtown Conway

Sept. 20-26.

Here Comes the Sun - The Music of The Beatles: Brookgreen Garden’s fall tribute concert series returns with the Here Comes the Sun Band, whose “five talented vocalists and instrumentalists will recreate the music and excitement of the Fab Four in Brookgreen’s botanical garden.” Plus, “VIP tickets are available for purchase and will include preferred parking, a wine and cheese reception, a souvenir glass, a complimentary shuttle to the concert site, and preferred seating.”

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet

Sept. 23-26, 7:30 p.m.

7th Annual Grillers Cup — Hot Pickin, Finger Lick’n BBQ Cookoff: The two-day event features a chicken wing tasting competition, a BBQ cooking competition, live music, entertainment, vendors and a silent auction.

Lakewood Camping Resort, 5901 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 24-25

Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival: The event features “nearly 100 of the finest artisans” and “provides aesthetic beauty against a background of natural beauty. Enjoy fine art, quality crafts and local food, along with the musical offerings of several of the area’s finest musicians. Visitors will also be treated to live music by accomplished local musicians on a stage in the courtyard, as well as a food court with seafood, barbecue and other culinary delights.”

Huntington Beach State Park, 16148 Ocean Hwy., Murrells Inlet

Sept. 24-26

17th Annual Irish Italian International Festival: The event will include arts and craft vendors, dance groups, local food, street performers, two stages of live music and a children’s area. The organizer said “restaurants will compete for the title of best entrée, best decorated, and best dessert. Festival-goers can also join in a friendly spaghetti eating competition.”

Main St., North Myrtle Beach

Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Moo & Brew Craft Beer, Burger and Music Festival: From the organizer, “this popular Charlotte event is taking the show on the road and bringing burgers and beer to the beach. Country star Mitchell Tenpenny will headline the show with 4 other great bands! You’ll also enjoy unlimited sampling of 200+ great beers from the Carolinas and all over the U.S.A. Beer sampling is included with both VIP and (general admission) tickets! Plus, we’ll have 12 local burger joints competing for the Moo & Brew Best Burger trophy.”

Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 25, 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale: The name says it all, doesn’t it?

Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 25, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally: One of the largest motor vehicle events in the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach Bike Week centers around Murrells Inlet’s Suck, Bang, Blow restaurant but is celebrated all around the region with concerts, food, drinking and more.

Murrells Inlet, with other events around Grand Strand

Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Recurring events

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre: The Grand Strand’s infamous magic show has returned to Broadway at the Beach with a new, more intimate setting inside of remodeled former nightclub. This summer, the theater will have Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience; Catch This! Comedy variety show with Niels Duinker; and Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour. Specific schedules vary.

1320 Celebrity Cir., Unit 191, Myrtle Beach

Wonders! A Magical Experience — June 4 through October

Elton John Tribute Show: GTS Theatre said that “For over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Every mannerism, voice inflection and nuance has been carefully studied and recreated. Bill also has what can’t be learned by impersonators: an uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic.”

1220 Port Dr., Myrtle Bach

Aug. 12-Dec. 23, shows nightly.

Hot Summer Nights: The park next to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will have events each night of the week. The lineup includes DJ Glow Parties on Mondays; Funkasaurus, a Funk band tribute on Tuesdays; Live Music on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays; Beach Star karaoke on Thursdays; and tropical beach parties on Fridays.

Plyler Park, 1309 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Free events every evening after 7 p.m. through Sept. 5.

Music on Main Concert Series: Downtown North Myrtle Beach will have free weekly concerts featuring a range of music from country to beach to dance to modern rock. Full lineup of artists can be found online. Local and visiting performers.

Horseshoe on Main Street — 11 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

Weekly on Wednesdays through October

The Musicology of the Gullah Geechee Culture: Brookgreen Gardens is offering weekly interactive presentations on the Gullah Geechee culture, heritage and music. Virtual options available.

Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Weekly on Wednesdays through-September.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: The Grand Strand’s minor league baseball team is playing throughout the summer, with six-game series running Tuesday-Sunday every week. Full schedule available online.

1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Sept. 1-5 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats, Sept. 14-19 vs. Augusta GreenJackets

Pride Myrtle Beach Third Monday Meet-up: Interested in hearing about the planning for Pride in the Park 2021? Head to this meeting to get involved. Anyone is welcome.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse, 3421 Knoles St., Myrtle Beach

Every third Monday of the month, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sankofa — African American Fiber Art Exhibit: Curated by Torreah “Cookie” Washington, this show is the 14th installment of a traveling exhibition featuring art from 23 different artists asked to create “pictorial fiber artwork interpreting the Adinkra symbol of Sankofa, and its associated proverb to ‘reach back and get it.’” The Sankofa art hails from the Akan tribe of Ghana.

Lowcountry Center Auditorium at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Dr., Murrells Inlet

Daily through Nov. 25, noon-4:30 p.m.