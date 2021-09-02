A country music festival is coming to the Myrtle Beach area soon. Here are the details

A country music festival aimed at supporting local first reponder and veteran programs will be returning to the Myrtle Beach area.

Vetfest Carolinas 2021 Gone Country Music Festival, which will feature over 40 artists, will have its annual event next weekend.

The three-day event will be at the Boathouse from Sept. 10-12.

The Whits End Band will headline the event on Friday, The Piedmont Boys on Saturday and Little Texas on Sunday. They will all take the stage at 8 p.m.

Last year, the event raised more than $10,000 from a six-band, one-day show for the Hutton House and the Cut That Counts Foundation, two local veteran programs, according to the festival’s website.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But this year, festival organizers plan to raise money for the Horry County FireFighters Relief Fund and the Folds of Honor, which provides families of fallen and disabled service members with educational opportunities through scholarships.

“Our festival is 100% dedicated to it’s cause and funds raised go directly to the programs we are trying to assist,” founder Brent Atwood said on the website. “We do this because we feel obligated to those that have given up their lives in order for us to have ours.”

There are one-day and three-day general admission passes as well as one-day VIP tickets.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $160. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com.