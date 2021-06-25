Sweet! A new cookie store is expected to open in the Myrtle Beach area this summer

A new cookie store is coming to the Grand Strand to satisfying your sweet tooth cravings.

Crumbl Cookies is expected to open in early September in the Sayebrook Town Center just south of Myrtle Beach at the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.C. 544.

“We had been to a Crumbl in Utah and fell in love with the cookies and atmosphere, and we thought this area would really love it,” said managing partner Heather Nelson. “The big open kitchen and smells coming out and the great customer service, we just loved it.”

The menu features six cookies weekly, milk and ice cream. It always includes milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies with pink almond frosting. Four different specialty cookie flavors are featured each week.

Crumbl has more than 120 cookie recipes that are rotated.

“Every week is a new set of cookies,” Nelson said. “So nobody ever gets bored with anything because you can either try something new or get one of your old favorites.”The store will be closed Sundays and every Sunday the four special cookies featured the upcoming week will be announced on Crumbl social media pages including Instagram and Facebook.

Cookies are made fresh daily and the kitchen has an open layout so customers can see the entire cookie-making process.

A Crumbl Cookies store is expected to open off U.S. 17 in the Surfside Beach area this September. Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

The cookies are large and smaller cookies can be made for catering.

Cookies are packaged in iconic pink oblong boxes designed to perfectly fit each cookie side-by-side in 4-, 6- or 12-packs.

Orders can be made via the Crumbl Cookies app, in-store, takeout, curbside or delivery via DoorDash, and the store may add its own delivery in the future.

Crumbl also offers ice cream that is shipped to the store and sold in pints. There are four flavors that change every few months and the current flavors are vanilla, hot chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, and sea salt toffee.

The store is the fourth Crumbl to open in South Carolina and first within a two-hour drive of Myrtle Beach.

Crumbl was founded in Utah in 2017 and has expanded to approximately 200 bakeries in 32 states.