National sub chain expands on the Grand Strand with opening in Carolina Forest

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its ninth location on the Grand Strand last week with a new restaurant in Carolina Forest.

The new location is at 3771 Renee Drive, and joins eight other locations stretching from Pawleys Island to North Myrtle Beach.

Jersey Mike’s cheese steaks are grilled fresh, and other subs feature premium meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and placed on in-store baked bread. Onions, lettuce and tomatoes are optional and are topped off with red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend.

A new Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in Carolina Forest last week. David Wetzel dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available in most areas through the app or through third-party delivery partners, and curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the app.

Restaurant hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. The phone number is 843-913-8999.

Franchise owners Kevin Satterfield and Billy Zevgolis say they plan to be philanthropic through their restaurant.

“We know the Jersey Mike’s brand has a reputation of being well involved in their community and we are excited to be able to uphold that recognition for our own community,” Satterfield said in a release.

According to the company, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $65 million for local charities since 2010, and the company’s 11th annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities nationwide.

There are more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations open or under development nationwide.