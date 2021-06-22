New McAlister’s Deli in Conway set to open, some customers to get free tea for a year

Conway is getting a new McAlister’s Deli, and 100 customers will receive free sweet tea from the restaurant for a year.

The casual sandwich shop chain will open on Church Street/U.S. 501 at 10 a.m. Monday, and the first 100 guests will receive free tea. A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the City of Conway begins at 11 a.m.

The location will be the second McAlister’s Deli in Conway, joining one on S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University, and the sixth in Horry County, joining one in North Myrtle Beach and three in and around Myrtle Beach.

Keith Benton Sr. is the franchisee and also owns the other Conway restaurant.

McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and the trademarked McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.

The new restaurant has indoor and outdoor dining, a pick-up window for online orders, curbside pickup, catering for large groups, a pick-up station inside, and tableside service, which entails guests selecting their table in the restaurant, ordering from the McAlister’s app, and having the meal brought to their table.

A new McAlister’s Deli opening Monday at 1650 Church Street in Conway SC will feature patio seating. Courtesy of McAlister's Deli

Catering options include breakfast, snacks, spud bars, salads, sandwich trays, box lunches and desserts.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

There are nearly 500 McAlister Deli locations in the U.S., and the company is headquartered in Atlanta.

For more information, call the restaurant at 843-488-2775 or visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.