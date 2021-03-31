Boathouse free Sunday concert series returns, features C+C Music Factory, Rehab, others

In a case of something that makes you go hmmm, the Boathouse is bringing back its free Sunday outdoor concert series through the summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the live shows in 2020.

The 2021 lineup features some national touring acts including C+C Music Factory, Cravin’ Melon and Rehab, which concludes the 23-week series on Sept. 5, a few country artists, several tribute/cover bands, and some local bands.

Seven bands or artists have been rescheduled from canceled shows in 2020.

Petty Thieves, a Tom Petty tribute band, begins the series this upcoming Sunday.

The Boathouse general manager Jason Black said there are no attendance limitations “other than some practical common sense.”

“After the year of Covid we are proud to announce this lineup and are looking forward to a great comeback year in 2021,” Black said.

The lineup is highlighted by the American reggae jam rock band TreeHouse with Sun Dried Vibes on May 9, legendary dance music band C+C Music Factory on May 23, Cravin’ Melon and Rollo on May 30, and rapper Shwayze on Aug. 8.

C+C Music Factory released its debut album in 1990 and it produced the dance music anthems “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go Let’s Rock & Roll” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm.”

Rehab, a blend of southern hip hop, country and rap rock, features the hit “Bartender Song” as well as “It Don’t Matter,” Long Beach Dub Allstars and Bumpin Uglies are ska bands, and Acoustic Syndicate is a rock, folk and bluegrass band.

Country and country/rock artists include Muscadine Bloodline, The Lacs country rap duo, Davisson Brothers Band, and The Steel Woods.

Cover bands include Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi), Check Your Head (Beastie Boys), Almost Queen (Queen), Cowboy (Kid Rock), Badfish (Sublime), and Face2Face (Elton John and Billy Joel).

The shows are held at The Landing at The Boathouse, the establishment’s backyard with a stage above the Intracoastal Waterway.

All shows are all ages and generally begin late in the afternoon and end early in the evening. Boaters often gather in the waterway to watch the shows in addition to those on the grassy bluff behind the Boathouse.

The concert series is presented this year by the A & A Produce wholesale food distributor.

The Boathouse also features a series of free country shows on Friday nights that has already begun.

The Boathouse has released its 2021 Sunday Fun Day concert series lineup. Boathouse Facebook page