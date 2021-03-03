Hootie Monday After the Masters scheduled to be held in 2021, but not when name implies

The Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am is still scheduled to be held on a Monday after the Masters Tournament, just not the Monday after the major golf tournament concludes on April 11.

In the hopes the MAM will be able to safely hold all regular events including a golf tournament and concert by September, the band is moving the event to Sept. 13 at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club and House of Blues.

“We feel it’s the best chance for us to have a normal event,” tournament director Paul Graham said. “If we just had a golf tournament it wouldn’t be an issue. But we have multiple parties. We have so many other things going, that’s a factor we have to take into consideration that other events don’t have to.”

Last year, the band canceled the scheduled April 13 event about a month in advance because of the coronavirus, so it was last held on April 15, 2019.

The 2020 tournament was sold out for the 14th consecutive year with more than 6,000 spectator tickets sold.

“The change has been very well received and there is a lot of anticipation, so it has been very positive so far,” Graham said.

Though the final list of committed celebrities and pro golfers hadn’t been announced, the early 2020 commitments included Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame center Dermontti Dawson, Jim Cantore of Weather Channel, actors John Ashton and Anthony Michael Hall, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries, actor/comedian Gary Valentine, and golfers John Daly, Harold Varner III, Chris DiMarco and Robert Gamez.

Graham said it’s too early to announce any participants, other than the band members.

The tournament will be held for the 26th time and has been at the Dye Club since moving to the Grand Strand in 2003. Last year was the first full cancellation of the event.

“I wanted to be proactive about it,” Graham said. “You just have to make decisions sometimes that aren’t what you want to be doing, but the quicker you make those decisions it’s better for things in the long run as opposed to waiting around for decisions to be made that you pretty much know are going to be inevitable anyway, or try to dive into an event you know is not going to work the way you want it to work.”

The Monday After the Masters event generally includes three days of festivities including a welcome party, Masters final round viewing party, pairings party and auction, celebrity golf tournament with spectators, and a concert.

The 25th Hootie MAM helped the band raise $360,000 in 2019 for its foundation, through which it makes donations to children’s educational programs and junior golf in South Carolina.

The total was a combination of fundraising at the MAM and 2019 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate men’s college golf tournament that the band hosts at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, with the bulk of the money coming from the Barefoot event.