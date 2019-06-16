Get ready to be ‘Amazed’: Country music band Lonestar coming to Myrtle Beach

Best Rainy Day Activities in Myrtle Beach SC Rainy days don't have to be a bummer. Check out this list of fun indoor activities on the Grand Strand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rainy days don't have to be a bummer. Check out this list of fun indoor activities on the Grand Strand.

Country music band Lonestar will take the stage for a one-night only performance next weekend in Myrtle Beach.

Lonestar, who first hit the music scene in 1995 with its self-titled debut album, will make a special appearance at The Carolina Opry Theater in Myrtle Beach on June 23 at 7 p.m. as the venue continues its Myrtle Beach Performing Arts Series.

The veteran band, comprised of lead vocalist Richie McDonald, Dean Sams on keyboard, guitarist Michael Britt, and Keech Rainwater on drums, will make you swoon as they perform an array of songs ranging their more than 20-year career, including their top-charting hits “Amazed,” “I’m Already There” and “No News.”

The Carolina Opry Theater is located at 8901 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-843-6779 or visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com.

