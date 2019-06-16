Local

Biscotti, pizza and wine: Italian festival returning to Market Common

Bill Stursbug fills cannoli shells. Festa Italiana, a two-day event at Grand Park in The Market Common sponsored by the Sons of Italy Myrtle Beach, features food, entertainment, vendors, and contests all with a distinctly Italian flair. Matt Silfer for The Sun News.

Mangiamo!

Festa Italiana is returning to Myrtle Beach, bringing authentic Italian pizza, wines, biscotti, ravioli and pizza-eating contests.

The festival is June 22-23 at Market Common’s Grand Park and hosted by the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Admission is $2 per person and is free for children 12 years old and younger.

Vendors will sell foods like sausage and pepper sandwiches, meatball heroes, chicken Parmesan, Neapolitan style pizza and ravioli — and desserts: cannoli, zeppoli, Italian ices and biscotti.

Villa Romana Italian Restaurant and Ducati’s Pizzeria & Trattoria will host pizza-eating contests, according to the Sons and Daughters of Italy’s website. The fest will have “continuous entertainment” from Forever Doo Wop, Larry & Claudette, Harlequin Music, Dynamic Duo, Emcee Larry Tanelli and Elvis impersonator Alex Mitchell, as well as a car show by the Grand Strand Corvette Club.

Italian theme gift shops and arts and craft vendors will also be at the event.

The festival will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and last through 8 p.m. Hours for Sunday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

La Dolci Mania in Carolina Forest is a dream come true for its Italian Immigrant owner. While it has some bakery staples, the owner hopes it will be a community and college cafe for brunch and lunch.

