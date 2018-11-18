Three musical acts from distinctly different genres to soon perform on Grand Strand

It’s not often one would group Young Dolph, Walker Hughes and Blue October together.

But in this case, they have one thing in common: They’re all slated to perform along the Grand Strand in 2019.

Young Dolph, a rapper, is slated to perform at the House of Blues on Dec. 15 (7 p.m.), followed by Walker Hughes, a country singer whose 2017 “You Broke Up With Me” single reached No. 9 on the Billboard U.S. Country Music chart, on March 15, 2019 (7 p.m.) and Blue October, an alternative rock band, on April 27, 2019 (7 p.m.).

The North Myrtle Beach venue also recently announced that Boston punk rock legends Dropkick Murphys would be performing March 8 (6 p.m.) as part of its 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour.

Tickets can be purchased at the House of Blues website.





This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues throughout the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.

Upcoming schedule

Nov. 23: Playboi Carti (7 p.m.)

Dec. 1: Brett Young (7 p.m.)

Dec. 15: Young Dolph with Key Glock (7 p.m.)

Dec. 31: Corey Smith (8 p.m.)

Jan. 31, 2019: Chippendales (8 p.m.)

Feb. 1, 2019: Whiskey Myers

Feb. 9, 2019: Walk the Moon (7 p.m.)

Feb. 22, 2019: Dylan Scott (8 p.m.)

March 8: Dropkick Murphys (6 p.m.)

March 15: Walker Hughes (7 p.m.)

April 27, 2019: Blue October (7 p.m.)