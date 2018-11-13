Boston punk legends Dropkick Murphys have one stop in the Carolinas this spring

Legendary Boston punk rock band Dropkick Murphys has only one stop in the Carolinas next year, and it’s not where you might expect. The Celtic punk band will play North Myrtle Beach at the House of Blues for it’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour.
Tickets for the March 8 show go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Dropkick Murphys will headline, with three bands booked to open: Booze and Glory, Lenny Lashley and Amigo The Devil.
Dropkick Murphys released its most recent album, “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory,” last year. It’s been a full two decades since the release of their first studio album “Do or Die,” according to the AllMusic.com website.
Here’s the full schedule for the St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2019:
- Feb. 17 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid-Hudson Civic Center
- Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
- Feb. 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
- Feb. 20 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
- Feb. 23 – Wichita, KW – The Cotillion
- Feb. 24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
- Feb. 25 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
- Feb. 27 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- March 1 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
- March 2 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
- March 4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
- March 5 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
- March 6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
- March 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
- March 9 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
- March 10 – Richmond, VA – The National
- March 11 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall
- March 12 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
- March 14 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
- March 15 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
- March 16 – Lowell, MA – Dropkick Murphys
- March 17 – Boston, MA – House Of Blue
