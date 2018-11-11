Pair of chart-topping country music artists set date to perform at House of Blues

A pair of chart-topping country music artists will perform together at the House of Blues in early 2019.
The North Myrtle Beach entertainment venue recently announced that Tennessee-based singers Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce will perform on Feb. 2 as part of The Way Back Tour. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Dickerson’s singles “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” have each topped the Billboard U.S. Country Airplay chart and were top-5 songs on the U.S. Country chart in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” single topped the U.S. Country Airplay chart and was a top-5 song on the U.S. Country chart in 2017. The video for the song won a 2018 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year and was nominated for Female Video of the Year. She was also a nominee for New Female Vocalist of the Year in the Academy of Country Music Awards.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues throughout the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.
Upcoming schedule
Nov. 23: Playboi Carti (7 p.m.)
Dec. 1: Brett Young (7 p.m.)
Dec. 15: Young Dolph with Key Glock (7 p.m.)
Dec. 31: Corey Smith (8 p.m.)
Jan. 31, 2019: Chippendales (8 p.m.)
Feb. 9, 2019: Walk the Moon (7 p.m.)
Feb. 22, 2019: Dylan Scott (8 p.m.)
April 27, 2019: Blue October (7 p.m.)
