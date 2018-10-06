Grammy Award winners from then, now among acts coming to The Carolina Opry in 2019

The rock band known for hits “A Horse with No Name” and “I Need You” is among acts already scheduled for The Carolina Opry in 2019.

America, a Grammy Award-winning band that is in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is scheduled to perform at the Myrtle Beach venue at 6 p.m. Jan. 20.

Another Grammy Award-winning artist, albeit more recent, Rhonda Vincent, will also grace the Calvin Gilmore venue’s stage in 2019. The American bluegrass artist is scheduled to perform Feb. 17.

Vincent has collaborated with acts such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, Joe Diffie and others in the past.

The Carolina Opry has three other notable acts on the calendar for 2019. Tucker is slated to perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 26, country music star Craig Morton is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 10 and country music group Lonestar is on the schedule for 7 p.m. June 23.

LeAnn Rimes is scheduled to perform at the venue 6 p.m. Oct. 14.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295