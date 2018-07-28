LeAnn Rimes to perform in Myrtle Beach. Here’s when and where you can see her

Grammy award-winning country music artist LeAnn Rimes is coming to Myrtle Beach.
Rimes is scheduled to perform at Calvin Gilmore’s Carolina Opry on Oct. 14, the theater announced Thursday.
Rimes rose to fame as a teenager and went on to win Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1997. She was nominated five other times throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
Rimes also won awards from the Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Country Music Association, World Music Awards, Meteor Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and GMA Dove Awards throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
Rimes has also appeared on TV shows and films over the years.
Tickets can be purchased on the Opry’s website.
