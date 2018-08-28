Here’s where you can see this Grammy-nominated country star perform in Myrtle Beach

She’s a pioneer of country music. She has an award to prove it.

Soon, she’ll be bringing her talents to Myrtle Beach.

The Carolina Opry Theater recently announced that Tanya Tucker, the 2015 recipient of the Academy of Country Music Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award, will be performing at the venue on Jan. 26, 2019. The show is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tucker’s rise to fame started early, as her first single, “Delta Dawn,” came when she was 13 years old. The song was nominated for a Grammy, and Tucker won awards such as Academy of Country Music Awards Top New Female Vocalist and Music City News Country’s Most Promising Female Artist of the Year as a teenager.

Unlike many child stars, Tucker has lasted the test of time. She had Grammy-nominated songs from 1973 through 1994 and won various other awards beyond then, including an honor as one of Country Music Television’s 40 Greatest Women of Country Music (No. 20) in 2002.

Other popular hits by Tucker include “Strong Enough to Bend,” “Here’s Some Love,” “What’s Your Momma’s Name” and “Blood Red and Goin’ Down.”

A native of the Lone Star State, she was named a Texas Country Music Hall of Famer in 1997.

The Carolina Opry previously announced LeAnn Rimes would be performing on Oct. 14.

Tickets can be purchased from the Opry’s website.

