St. James' new head football coach approved by school board

St. James didn't have to look far to find its new head football coach.
The high school's promotion of interim Tommy Norwood was approved by the Horry County School Board on Monday night. Norwood served as the Sharks' defensive coordinator in 2017 after coming over from Ragsdale (N.C.) High School when Joey Price was named St. James' head coach last year.
Price stepped down in April to become the full-time pastor at Oak Dale Baptist Church in Loris, where he had been serving as the interim pastor previously.
