St. James football coach Joey Price has found a different calling

The now-former Sharks head coach has resigned in order to take a position as a minister at a Oak Dale Baptist Church in Loris. It ends his tenure after just one season at St. James and effectively ends a head coaching career that includes 241 total victories and five state titles.
“I feel like I’ve been called to do something different in my life,” Price said Wednesday. “It’s something I’ve always struggled with. God presents opportunities and asks you to walk through the door sometimes. That’s what I felt like I had to do, my wife and I. … It was a struggle for me. I still love football, and I love being a football coach. But I can’t put the time in to do them both. Even though I thought I could, it didn’t work out that way.”
Prior to taking the job at St. James, Price was 238-42 in 20 seasons at two North Carolina schools. Most recently, he was the head coach at Wallace-Rose Hill, where he won those five state championships in an eight-year window.
A message to Principal Vann Pennell was not immediately returned. The position has not been listed through Horry County Schools. Price said assistant coach Tommy Norwood — who has 31 years of head coaching experience — will be taking over on an interim basis for now.
What Norwood, or anyone else, will be charged with is a program that has consistently struggled in terms of wins and losses. In 14 seasons of varsity football since the school opened, the Sharks are 38-96.
The school has had just one winning season — a 7-5 marks in 2015 — and has qualified for the playoffs just three times. St. James also will be making a jump to the state’s largest classification this fall.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
