CCU has its football coach back. How Joe Moglia feels about his return to program

Joe Moglia is back.
The Coastal Carolina football program once again has its four-time Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year finalist leading the team.
Moglia, 68, has returned from a more than five-month medical sabbatical that was taken to treat a condition that was causing inflammation and damage to his lungs.
“I couldn’t be more excited about rejoining my staff and team,” Moglia said Friday. “From Aug. 1 through the rest of the year, I only met with them three times, and especially the first two were incredibly emotional for me. It wasn’t easy watching the team on game day from either the press box or on television.”
Moglia has the titles at CCU of head football coach, executive director of football operations, and chairman of the athletics department.
Moglia’s medical leave began on the eve of the team’s first preseason practice in late July. He had a fungal infection that resulted in inflammation in his lungs, and he said doctors believe they have relieved the situation.
“I never thought I wasn’t coming back, but I wasn’t focused on that, I was focused on making sure I got through the various protocols I needed to do to handle the infection,” Moglia said. “The infection is gone and my doctors have given me an all systems go.
“Understood with that is the awareness that if I sense it coming back, I don’t wait two years to have it looked at and it should be easily treated.”
Moglia went 51-15 in his five years at the helm of the CCU program from 2012-16, and that included a 2-4 start to his inaugural season.
He led the Chanticleers to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in each of his first four years – the Chants were not eligible for the playoffs during a transition year to FBS in 2016 – and was a four-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2015.
He directed the Chants to the FCS No. 1 national ranking for a combined 10 weeks in the 2014 and 2015 seasons before the Chants move up to the FBS level this season, and to the FCS quarterfinals in both 2013 and 2014.
He leads a unique program, which features a Be A Man (BAM) philosophy. The program doesn’t necessarily have rules, it has a behavioral standard that requires players to treat others with respect, be accountable for their actions and live with the consequences.
The Chanticleers went 3-9 in 2017 under interim head coach Jamey Chadwell, the team’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, in their second year of transition to the FBS level and first year in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chants won their final two games of the season.
They will be eligible for a conference championship for the second season in 2018 and for the first time will be eligible for a berth in a bowl game.
“I think we can learn a lot from the 2017 season,” Moglia said. “I have never thought in terms of the record, I think in terms of the process, which for us, a big part is to fix the mistakes that are creating problems for us.”
The Chanticleers signed 18 players in the new early signing period in December and have at least another 12 scholarships to give in the signing period that begins Feb. 7, so recruiting will be among Moglia’s priorities over the next month.
He remained involved with the recruiting process – speaking to recruits and meeting with them on campus without traveling to their homes – during his leave.
“I feel good about the guys we have signed already,” Moglia said. “I will have my first meeting with the staff this coming Thursday morning and then meet with the team that evening.
“The No. 1 priority for all of us will be to bring in the best players we can that have the character to live up to BAM by Feb. 7.”
Moglia said he intends to at least fulfill the terms of a contract extension that was finalized in September and goes through the 2020 season.
It pays Moglia a base salary of $400,000, up from $175,000 in his previous agreement, and the salary will be reviewed annually by CCU president David DeCenzo.
Moglia is the former CEO of TD Ameritrade and is still the successful online brokerage firm's chairman of the board.
