How Joe Moglia has handled his medical leave and plan to return to Coastal Carolina

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program. Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program. ablondin@thesunnews.com

