'A repeat of 2017': Experts predict another destructive hurricane season

A scientist with Global Weather Oscillations is predicting the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season to be "somewhat of a repeat of 2017," claiming this year will bring more devastating storms.
According to GWO, a storm prediction company, this year's Atlantic hurricane season may be just as destructive — or even more destructive — than the 2017 season, which ended with 17 named storms and 6 major hurricanes.
In 2017, GWO predicted 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
What to expect in 2018
Never miss a local story.
Professor David Dilley, senior research and prediction scientist for GWO, predicts that 2018 will be "somewhat of a repeat of 2017," but some hurricane landfalls will occur in different locations this year.
Dilley anticipates 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. He also predicts four of the hurricanes have potential for U.S. landfall — with two likely being "major impact storms."
"Some United States zones and the Caribbean Islands are currently in their strongest hurricane landfall cycle in 40 to 70-years," Dilley said in a statement.
Dilley says the reason for another disastrous hurricane season has to do with ocean water temperatures. He explains how the temperatures continue to run warmer than normal across most of the Atlantic, especially in the Caribbean region and the Atlantic near the U.S.
"This is very similar to the ocean temperatures of last year, and this will again be conducive for tropical storms and/or hurricanes forming and/or strengthening near the Lesser Antilles and close to the United States," he added.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments