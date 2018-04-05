Victim decided to take armed robbery 'into his own hands,' police said

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man said a suspect came from behind a bush with a gun and demanded for all of his money, according to a police report.
A victim met officers at the police department about 3 p.m. Wednesday after he reported he was robbed at 3546 Northgate Street, near the Northgate Plaza.
The victim said he went to visit his brother about noon off of Highway 707, the report said. When he got to his brother's house, he went across the street to get cigarettes and saw a woman he knew, who asked for a cigarette, according to the report.
The victim told police he gave the woman a cigarette and immediately after, a man came from behind a bush, pointed a gun and asked the victim for all of his money, the report said. He gave the suspect his wallet, which had $800 for rent, the report says.
Police said the gun was either a 9mm or .40 caliber.
The woman and armed man fled the scene in a silver Volvo that had a South Carolina license plate, 825OLX, according to the report. The silver car headed north on Kings Highway, the report states.
Police said the victim was asked why he waited two hours to contact police, and the victim said he was going to "take it into his own hands," the report said.
About 2 p.m., the victim went out to look for the suspects and he noticed the same vehicle with both suspects inside, the report said. The victim told police he followed the car down Hwy 17 Bypass South until the suspects took the Hwy 31 exit, according to the report.
The victim then decided to call police, the report states.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments