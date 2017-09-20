‘That building itself is a source of pain.’ Bank still closed a month after killings

More Videos 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference Pause 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:46 Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses 0:39 Family of slain women leave Federal Court 2:38 Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 1:18 Shark Sighting on the Strand 0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength 9:47 Conway officials discuss Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference A suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery, who police said was “armed and dangerous,” is now in custody, the Horry County Police Department said. A suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery, who police said was “armed and dangerous,” is now in custody, the Horry County Police Department said. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

A suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery, who police said was “armed and dangerous,” is now in custody, the Horry County Police Department said. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com