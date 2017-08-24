‘He knew that he was going to hurt somebody.’ Affidavit outlines deadly robbery details

Brandon Micheal Council - the man accused in a deadly Conway bank robbery - allegedly admitted to police that he shot the bank employees who died in the incident, according to an affidavit.

Council told the agents he was “desperate, he needed money, and that he knew he was going to shoot someone,” the court documents state.

The documents go on to say “he knew he was going to hurt somebody that day.” He told agents he had watched the movie “Get Rich or Die Trying,” and also stated “he did not deserve to live.” according to the documents.

The court documents also state the gruesome sequence of events that unfolded inside the CresCom Bank at 16th Avenue in Conway on Monday, along with Council’s trail to Conway, and his criminal past.

The day of the robbery and murders, Council went into the bank just after 1:10 p.m., had a brief conversation with a female bank teller, pulled a gun on her, then shot her multiple times, documents state.

He then leapt over the bank counter, and he is also seen on surveillance discovering another female teller hiding beneath a desk, the affidavit states.

Video surveillance then shows him shooting the second female teller multiple times as she tries to hide under the desk, the document states, and also says he was seen jumping over the counter multiple times.

Authorities say a suspect shot and killed Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen, 36, of Green Sea and Donna Major, 59, of Conway during the robbery before fleeing the scene in one of the victim’s vehicles.

Council fled the scene in one of the victims cars, which was later recovered, police said.

More Videos 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference Pause 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 0:43 Here's how to test your solar eclipse glasses 1:55 Pastor: Even in grief, we have hope 0:49 TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags" 1:14 MMA fighters exchange blows at House of Blues 2:09 First day at Ten Oaks Middle School 2:06 What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 0:21 Georgetown players warmup for season open 1:53 People celebrate total eclipse in Georgetown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference A suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery, who police said was “armed and dangerous,” is now in custody, the Horry County Police Department said. CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference A suspect in the deadly Conway bank robbery, who police said was “armed and dangerous,” is now in custody, the Horry County Police Department said. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

A bank audit shows $15,294 was taken, the document states, and also says both victims’ car keys were taken, and multiple bank credit cards that belonged to the victims were missing.

Surveillance footage from the Conway Inn Express on Pine Street shows that at about 1:20 p.m., just after the robbery, Council drove up in a white Chrysler 200, grabbed luggage from the room, and left, the document states.

In the days leading up to the robbery, footage from the Conway Inn Express, dated Aug. 15, shows two men and one woman unloading and carrying luggage into the same room Council was seen running out of after the robbery, the document states.

Footage showed the man and woman left, and a man resembling Council stayed behind, authorities said. Police traced the license plate information back to a North Carolina woman named Melissa Fogg. Officers spoke with Fogg the day of the bank robbery, and allegedly said she and a man named Daryl Artis dropped Council off at the Conway Inn Express, the affidavit says.

Fogg told officers that before she left Council, she saw him try to destroy a cellphone and throw it away at a nearby fast food restaurant, the document says.

Council was wanted on bank robbery charges in Wilson, N.C. after police said was a suspect in a robbery a BB&T Bank on South Tarboro Street on Aug 10, authorities said. No one was injured in that robbery, according to WRAL.

Council of Wilson, North Carolina, is no stranger to the criminal justice system in his home state with convictions dating back to 2004. Council served more than 5 years in North Carolina correctional facilities after he was convicted of being an habitual felon and larceny on March 16, 2011. His parole ended on the charges on July 31 — 10 days before the reported robbery in Wilson, according to online records through the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Seven months before his 2010 arrest in that case, Council was back in prison for breaking his probation on a 2008 felony breaking and entering conviction with another larceny in 2009.

Council was also found guilty of receiving stolen goods and stealing a car in 2005 and of receiving a stolen car in 2004.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says Council is set to have a bond hearing in federal court at 2 p.m. Thursday in North Carolina.

Richardson said his partners with the U.S. Attorney's Office are "aggressively pursuing" federal charges in the deadly robbery.

Council could be extradited back to Horry County by next week, Richardson said.

Lance Crick, of the S.C. U.S. Attorney, also announced the hearing for this afternoon in a news release. The release states that Council has been charged with armed bank robbery with a deadly weapon, resulting in death, use, carry, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Multiple agencies are partnering in the investigation, including the FBI, Conway Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Carolina police agencies, and others.

A search for a car linked to a deadly Conway bank robbery came to an end in North Carolina Wednesday, shortly after the suspect in the double homicide and robbery was nabbed in Greenville, N.C., just after noon.

A helicopter flew over Loris Wednesday morning as agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched by sky and by land for a car stolen from one of two victims in the armed robbery Monday.

“We expected him to drop that car and we had been riding looking for the car. We couldn’t believe that he drove the car all the way to North Carolina,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

On Wednesday, Council was seen driving a white Mercedes Benz leaving a Greenville motel parking lot, and traveled to another motel, where a brief foot chase with police ensued before he was taken into custody, the affidavit states.

Authorities said Council confessed to the CresCom bank robbery and to shooting Skeen and Major, the document states.

When police and Richardson heard the news that Council had been arrested, he said, they were “ecstatic.”

“I really thought he was going to kill somebody. I thought a cop or somebody, whoever stops him, it’s going to be bad and I had sort of resigned myself to that, but to find out that he just ran? ... It couldn’t have turned out any better,” Richardson said.