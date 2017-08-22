Charges filed against teens in Carolina Forest kidnapping ‘prank’

Masked teens who drove through a Carolina Forest neighborhood shouting at children to get in the black Yukon they were traveling in are now being charged in the incident, police said.
“It has been determined that all four juveniles will be charged with Breach of Peace. Each will be issued a juvenile summons. Our investigation has concluded and the case has been transferred to the Solicitor’s Office for prosecution,” said Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police.
Dotson said the teens will not be named in the incident because they are juveniles.
Neighbors who said their children were victimized by the teens on the night of Aug. 7 reported the incident to Horry County police as attempted kidnapping. Police later called the incident a “misguided prank” and closed the case.
One 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful communication with an electronic device, according to a heavily redacted police report.
In that incident, Horry County police responded to a home on Juxa Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 9, for a complaint of a “video containing vulgar language, profanity and threats sent to the victim,” according to an incident report.
The mother of the 14-year-old girl told police the suspect, who had sent her daughter the video, was one of the four teens riding in the black Yukon Denali.
In the intial incident reported Aug. 7, Dr. Barb Horn said her 10-year-old son and his 11-year-old friend were walking home from the playground in Plantation Lakes when the SUV also pulled up beside them, with a teen in the Yukon telling the kids, “Get in the car boy.”
The children ran to the nearest adults, who happened to be family friends. They chased the suspect vehicle down Carolina Forest Boulevard and through The Farm neighborhood at high speed.
The chase bottomed out at a nearby gas station on River Oaks Drive where the people following the suspects confronted them, as the suspects were starting to get gas, a police report states. The suspects fled when the residents chasing them told them police had been called, but they were able to get their license plate information, which led police to a home in another affluent neighborhood on Arundel Road.
Comments