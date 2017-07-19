Blood-soaked truck among evidence linking murder suspects to missing Conway couple’s deaths

A bloody truck, possessing and using the victim’s banking information, and a final cellphone ping at the suspects’ home in Aynor are all listed as evidence that led to the murder charges for an Aynor man and woman in connection with the disappearance of a missing Conway couple, according to arrest warrants.
Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, are each charged with the murders of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons — a Conway couple last seen July 1 and reported missing July 13, according to authorities.
“… there is probable cause that the suspect committed the act of murder due to being the last known contact with victims, providing statements which differ from fact, being in possession of multiple banking mechanisms (with excessive use) and the victim’s truck, which was saturated in blood, and final phone ping of the victim’s phone in immediate vicinity of the suspect’s Aynor residence on July 13, 2017,” arrest warrants for both Carlisle and Hodge state.
Several people who said they smelled a foul odor led Horry County police to discover the skeletal remains of two people on Brown Chapel Avenue in the Bucksville area Saturday, according to police records.
A trio of people smelled the scent early Saturday morning and discovered the remains under a bush when they went to investigate around 6:15 a.m., the report says.
The remains are believed to be a man and a woman, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner, who said they have been sent to Medical University of South Carolina where testing, which could take weeks, can be done to identify them and determine their causes of death.
Conway police arrested Carlisle and Hodge on Friday in connection with financial transaction card fraud after police said the pair used McAllister’s debit card on July 4 at Walmart to pay for purchases and received $605.34 cash back, according to Conway police arrest warrants.
On Sunday, Horry County police charged Carlisle and Hodge with murder.
“Through investigation by interviews, phone records, bank records and searches of the victim’s residence, it was determined that the victims were deceased due to circumstances of peril,” Horry County police arrest warrants state.
Carlisle and Hodge both remain jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.
