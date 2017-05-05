ATF offering reward for information leading to arrest in Longs murder case

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Friday they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest for the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Longs man.
The ATF is offering up to $7,500 for information after Rainy Franklin Valentine was gunned down about 3:58 a.m April 30 in a hail of bullets fired at his home.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and they remain unidentified, according to officials.
“This violent crime is being investigated by ATF Charlotte Field Division and the Horry County Police Department. ATF along with our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe, and that those who commit violent crimes such as this are held accountable,” officials said in a news release.
Anyone with information can contact the Horry County Police Department at 1-843-915-TIPS. Those with information can also contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.
Tips can also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Calls and tips will be kept confidential, officials said.
