Gunfire stopped the music. Now a friend pleads for the violence to end.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Multiple men facing charges after mass shooting in Loris club Pause 1:07 Rally held in Conway for unsolved murder of Amber Berbiglia 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:31 Myrtle Beach Fire Department PSA on ocean safety 1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 0:44 Robert Eckert participates in the 2016 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally 0:53 Officers start new campaign to stop aggressive driving 2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues 2:13 How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two men are facing multiple charges after a mass shooting killed one man and injured several others in a club in the Finklea Crossroads community of Loris early Sunday. James Lee jlee@thesunnews.com