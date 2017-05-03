Police connect mass shooting at Loris-area club to Freemont drive-by killing

Two men are facing multiple charges after a mass shooting killed one man and injured several others in a club in the Finklea Crossroads community of Loris early Sunday.
Thirty-one-year-old Willis Henry Boyd of Tabor City, N.C., was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm at someone and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Twenty-eight-year-old Earl Williams of Longs was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice, pointing a firearm at another person and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Horry County police responded to a call of shots fired at the PNR Club at 268 N. Green Sea Road around 2:30 a.m.
“Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital,” Dotson said on Sunday.
After multiple requests for more information from The Sun News, Dotson confirmed to all news outlets Wednesday evening that five men and one woman was injured in the shooting. One of the wounded men died from injuries on the way to the hospital.
Thirty-seven-year-old Laquint O’neil Boyd from the Loris and Tabor City areas was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center around 3:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
A responding officer was told by people at the club “that everyone left the scene” and that some were heading to a hospital, according to an incident report that excluded the name of the hospital. One witness, who said he was a security guard at the late-night hangout, told police that “there was an argument inside the club between a couple of unknown black males.”
A bouncer at P&R told police the men were arguing about something that had happened in the club as they were leaving and the two started shooting at each other when they went outside.
The security guard said that’s when he grabbed his gun and began firing at the shooters, the report stated.
The men fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger and a silver Nissan Altima, the security guard told police in the report. As the Charger was leaving the scene, one of the suspects began shooting out of a window and the guard returned fire, according to the report.
Dotson confirmed Wednesday night that a drive-by shooting that happened less than an hour later in Longs is now also believed to be related to the club shooting.
One man was killed and another man was injured when a suspect or suspects opened fire on homes along Freemont Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Rainey Valentine, 57, was shot at his home in the Freemont area of Longs, where he died, around 4:30 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Valentine was found on a couch in the living room, according to the report. He “was not moving and had blood on his upper body,” officers noted. Children at the home when the shots rang out did not report seeing anything. The kids ranged in age from 1 to 11 years old.
Multiple houses were struck along Freemont Road, but the exact number of homes remains unclear in redacted reports on the shooting.
“We do not have a suspect in custody for the homicide at PNR Club or Freemont Road. This case is still under investigation,” Dotson said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments