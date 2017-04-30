Crime

April 30, 2017 12:13 PM

Longs man killed in shooting on Freemont Road

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A Longs man died after a reported shooting at his home early Sunday morning.

Rainey Valentine, 57, was shot at his home on Freemont Road in the Longs area, where he died, around 4:30 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

“This is an active investigation therefore no additional details will be released at this time,” Willard said.

It is unclear whether this shooting was related to an earlier drive-by shooting that damaged multiple houses along Freemont Road 30 minutes earlier.

Krystal Dotson, a public information officer with the Horry County Police Department, said she could not confirm if the two incidents were related Sunday afternoon.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

