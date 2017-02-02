He was at large after two bank robberies. Then, police caught up.

Horry County police have located a suspected bank robber off S.C. 90, who was discovered in a tent, and surrendered to police without incident, authorities said.
Police previously named 35-year-old Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, a suspect in connection with the robberies of Conway National Bank and a TD Bank in Murrells Inlet in January.
Humphreys was last believed to be in possession of a stolen truck described as a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500. Jail records from J. Reuben Long Detention center indicate he was incarcerated at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, though no charges were listed.
Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said Humphreys was arrested in connection with the recent bank robberies after officers began investigating a “suspicious vehicle” on S.C. 90. Authorities said they determined it was the 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 believed to be stolen. Humphreys was then arrested without incident after police found him in a nearby tent, Dotson said.
According to police reports, Horry County officers originally responded at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 to an armed robbery at Conway National Bank at 1360 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a police report. The suspect handed a bank teller a note that stated “this is a robbery” and to stay calm and the teller won’t get hurt, an arrest warrant said.
The note also said that money be placed on the counter, and that the suspect was armed, the warrant said. The suspect put an undisclosed amount of money in his shirt and left the bank, according to police.
On Saturday, another bank was robbed in a similar manner. Officers responded to a hold-up alarm about 12:30 p.m. at TD Bank at 3205 U.S. 17 Business after Humphreys allegedly handed the teller a note stating that a robbery was occurring and that he was armed.
Humphreys is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is scheduled to go before a magistrate court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
