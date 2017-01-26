Police name Conway bank robbery suspect, who is still at large

A 35-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been named as a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Conway National Bank earlier this week, police said.
Horry County police identified Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr. as the man they believe to be responsible for the robbery of Conway National Bank at 1360 U.S. 501 in Conway, according to a release from Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with the Horry County Police Department.
Humphreys is a white male, standing 5 ft. 9 in. tall, weighs about 150 lbs., and he also has tattoos on his neck, police said.
He’s still at large and believed to be in possession of a stolen truck described as a white 2005 Dodge Ram 2500. The truck was stolen with a toolbox and a ladder rack, but those items could have removed, Denis said.
“Humphreys is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately,” said Denis in the email.
Horry County officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Monday in reference to the armed robbery, according to a police report. The suspect handed a bank teller a note that stated “this is a robbery and to stay calm and you won’t get hurt,” an arrest warrant states.
The note also stated that money be place on the counter, and that the suspect was armed, the warrant says.
The suspect put an undisclosed amount of money in his shirt and left the bank, according to police.
