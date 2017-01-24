‘This is a robbery’ Police still seek suspect in Conway bank heist

A male suspect being sought by Horry County police following the robbery of a Conway bank Monday handed an employee a note stating “This is a robbery” during the incident, according to a police report.
Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. Monday to Conway National Bank at 1360 U.S. 501 in the Conway area.
A security camera captured images of the suspect who is a white male and was wearing a red, white and blue sweatshirt during the incident. After police arrived on scene Monday, they canvassed the immediate area in search of the suspect, but didn’t find him, and he remains at large.
Police spoke with a victim who said the suspect came in and handed them a note that stated “This is a robbery,” according to a police report. The following information is then redacted in the report, which then goes on to state the victim complied with the suspect’s demands.
The suspect then fled.
On Monday, Lt. Raul Denis, spokesman with Horry County police, said he couldn’t say how much money was stolen, the name of the suspect, or other details.
The bank was immediately put on lock down and procotol followed, the reports says. Detectives and crime scene investigators then arrived to continue the investigation.
