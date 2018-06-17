Here's the latest update on swim advisories from DHEC

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has lifted three more swim advisories and one remains in place.

Temporary swim advisories were issued after a June 12 sample collection showed high bacteria levels.

Advisories have been lifted for 11th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue South, both in Surfside, and 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to a DHEC release. An advisory is still in place at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

Areas where swim advisories were set are at or near areas where stormwater enters the beach, a release said. DHEC said it's safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but warns people to keep their heads above water to avoid the possibility of swallowing water. People with open cuts and wounds should also avoid contact with water, DHEC warns.

Swimming is not advised if the enterococcus bacteria (ETCOC) level is more than 104. Some measurements in Horry County tested higher than 1,000.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong