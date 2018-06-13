Swim advisories issued for 10 sections of local beaches

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued temporary swimming advisories on Wednesday for several sections of local beaches after high bacteria levels were detected.
According to a release from DHEC, the affected areas include 200 feet above and below:
- 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach - sample measured 1,785
- 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach - sample measured 3,873
- 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach - sample measured 368
- 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach - sample measured 1,118
- Nash Drive in Horry County - sample measured 4,106
- Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County - sample measured 460
- 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach - sample measured 221
- 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach - sample measured 142
- 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach - sample measured 121
DHEC says swimming in those areas is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal. Swimming is not advised if the ETCOC — enterococcus bacteria — measurement is greater than 104. The samples for the listed areas were collected June 12.
A sample for 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach could not be found on DHEC's online system.
"It is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area," officials stated in the release. "To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head up and out of the water. People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."
Comments