With two closed businesses, Myrtle Beach oceanfront property to get a new tenant

The Galleria Gateway is the next development to line the Myrtle Beach oceanfront, the first step in spurring development on the southern end of downtown Myrtle Beach.

The mixed-use project is located at 700 North Ocean Boulevard, where Shark Attack Mini Golf previously resided. This is the third project at the site, which was formerly the Chesterfield Inn.

"I think it helps the critical mass of downtown being more of that offer a greater range of attraction to people who come into town and it's right there in the middle of everything," developer Tom Miller said. "So it'll be attractive as a place to stay too."

The area will be affected by the U.S. 501 realignment, which will eventually allow drivers to take 501 straight through Seventh Avenue North.

A look at the empty lot that sits next to ART Burger on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The lot previously housed Shark Attack Mini Golf, which closed in 2017.

"That's an area that's poised to be a special gateway going forward and they're trying to get ahead of the game with it I'd say," said Myrtle Beach Planning Director Carol Coleman.

In November, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans for the development, which will have four commercials uses on the bottom level with three level of residential uses above.

But developers of the property halted progress in order to receive rebates on construction of the property, known as redevelopment district zones.

"What they do is they go in and based on their total construction costs, which is based on the permitting fees, they can get up to 2 percent of that cost back, kind of credited to them," Coleman said. "So it helps them going forward with the project because they know that they don't have to come up, necessarily, with money for business license fees, something along those lines.

Tenants for the commercial spaces have not yet been announced.