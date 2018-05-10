Biggie is back: Myrtle Beach throwback hip hop station back on air

Myrtle Beach's throwback hip hop station is back on air, after months of being down with technical issues.

G 105.5, owned by Dick's Broadcasting, is "notorious" for playing artists such as Biggie Smalls, 2Pac, Jay-Z, Destiny's Child and Aaliyah and is finally back to its old spot on the Grand Strand's airwaves.

In late 2018, technical problems with WAVE 104.1 resulted in G 105.5 being taken off the air.

A fire on a tower had destroyed equipment used for broadcasting out WAVE 104.1, which was a more profitable station for the company, so G 105.5 was taken off the air in order to keep broadcasting WAVE 104.1, said Dick Harlow of Dick's Broadcasting Company in previous interview with The Sun News.

Harlow said in February that he was waiting for good weather before workers could install new equipment in a radio tower.

Now, listeners tuning into to G 105.5 can once again hear popular artists from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Harlow could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.

