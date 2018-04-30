New details in Sidney, Tammy Moorer indictments for 2013 Heather Elvis case

Indictments against Sidney Moorer and his wife Tammy handed down on Wednesday charge them with conspiracy to kidnap on the same date that Heather Elvis went missing in 2013.

The indictments do not name Elvis as the victim, but say the Moorers conspired on Dec. 18, 2013 — the day Elvis disappeared.

A Horry County grand jury handed down the indictments last week and they are signed by Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Richardson declined to comment. A judge has placed a gag order on parties in the case.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Sidney Moorer was found guilty of obstruction of justice related to stalling the investigation of Elvis' disappearance.

Elvis was 20 years old when she vanished and has not been found. Her car was discovered at Peachtree boat landing in Socastee. Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for obstructing the investigation.

SHARE COPY LINK Sidney Moorer was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon in Conway. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

Prosecutors argued that Sidney Moorer lied to police about his contact with Elvis on the day she disappeared.

Sidney Moorer is housed at Lee Correctional Institution and has no disciplinary actions while in Department of Corrections custody, according to prison records.

Sidney Moorer South Carolina Department of Corrections

Both the Moorers were charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. Prosecutors eventually dropped the murder charges. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried.

Also late last week, Sidney Moorer's attorney Kirk Truslow filed a motion in the case asking for the court to set a status hearing. Those hearings often provide an update on cases as they move through the legal system.

There are a few issues that need to be resolved including who will be Sidney Moorer's attorney, according to papers filed by Truslow. Truslow represented Moorer until late last year, when he asked off the case.

The request for a status hearing also notes that it needs to be determined whether there will be a new trial.

No date has been set for the status conference.