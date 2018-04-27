Sidney and Tammy Moorer indicted on kidnapping charges

Sidney and Tammy Moorer were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping on Friday, according to online court records.

It's unclear if the charges are related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who was 20 years old when she disappeared in 2013. The two indictments are associated with different court case numbers than the charges which resulted in a deadlocked jury during Sidney Moorer's kidnapping trial in the summer of 2016. A retrial date has not been set, according to online court records.

Moorer's wife, Tammy, also was charged with kidnapping in relation to Elvis' disappearance, and the trial date has not been set, according to online court records. Her indictment Friday also was under a different court case number than her original kidnapping charge.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he couldn't comment on any Moorer case because of a gag order.

In 2017, Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors argued that Sidney Moorer lied to police about his contact with Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013, the day she disappeared.

