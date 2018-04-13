Family files wrongful death lawsuit over North Myrtle drowning

The family of a 4-year-old who drowned in a North Myrtle Beach resort pool filed a wrongful death lawsuit and stated there were unsafe conditions.
Sierra Coleman, the mother of Lierra Stevenson, filed the suit this week in Horry County. The suit lists the North Beach Towers Homeowners’ Association, Inc., Felicia Dinkins and Sanlis Caminero as defendants.
The suit states that Dinkins and Caminero cared for Lierra at the time of the incident. The lawsuit doesn't specify Dinkins' and Caminero's relationship to Lierra.
On March 28, Lierra was pulled from a pool at North Beach Plantation at 100 North Beach Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach. She was given CPR, according to the suit, and then taken to the Grand Strand Emergency Room. Lierra died 11 days later.
Lierra was 4 years old at the time of the incident, but turned 5 years old before she died.
According to the filing, there was no lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident.
The suit states that North Beach had a duty to maintain its pool in a safe condition and take precautions to warn people of unreasonable risks.
Dinkins and Caminero were reckless and negligent for failing to supervise Lierra and not properly training employees, according to the filing.
North Beach was also negligent in several areas including creating the unsafe condition, failing to maintain the pool and not having life-saving equipment nearby, the suit contends.
The filing asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
Attempts to reach North Beach resort in time for this report were not successful.
