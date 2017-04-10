5-year-old succumbs to injuries two weeks after drowning in a resort pool

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause

1:14 Know Your Locksmith

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping