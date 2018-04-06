More Videos

On April 4, 2018, Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Shaw Air Force Base were called to detonate 12 training bombs found in Conway, S.C. EOD detonated the bombs that were used for pilot training in WWII. Airman 1st Class Justin Warren
Why Carolina Forest could keep hearing more explosions

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

April 06, 2018 04:39 PM

If you live in Carolina Forest, you may hear more explosions in the future.

According to an email from Keith Bell, project manager for engineering company Tetra Tech, the development company Forestar Group is doing "predevelopment" work within the future Parks at Carolina Forest subdivision.

Bell said Tetra Tech is working for Forestar to identify explosives in the new subdivision, which falls within the former Conway Bombing and Gunnery Range, a WWII-era bombing ground.

ConwayBombing.jpg
An Army Corps of Engineers map shows and WWII-era bombing range superimposed over the Carolina Forest Area. The red circle was the target area.

Tetra Tech's activities in the area "include geophysical surveys and intrusive investigations performed by trained personnel for the specific purpose of locating unexploded ordnance," Bell said in the email.

"Under certain circumstances it may become necessary to perform a controlled detonation of recovered material before removal, which have been and will be conducted by Shaw Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit," he said.

On Wednesday, residents in The Farm in Carolina Forest heard some of the ordnance go off.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Alannah Staver told The Sun News that local construction crews found the explosives Wednesday, and notified authorities who brought in the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit at Shaw Air Force Base, which is around 100 miles away from Carolina Forest.

An Army Corps of Engineers map shows the old range superimposed over the Carolina Forest area. The Parks subdivision falls just outside the target area.

