Online commenters condemn Myrtle Beach Police, McDonald's over viral video

Many online comments zealously expressed outrage at a viral video of police and an employee removing a homeless man and a customer from a Myrtle Beach McDonald's.
The video posted on Facebook has been viewed millions of times and drew nearly as many comments.
With more than 2,000 comments by Thursday morning, Myrtle Beach Police's Facebook post about the incident garnered reactions from across the globe.
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby declined to comments about the posts, saying the department provided its official statement.
The officer, PFC Assia Sououd, remains on active duty, Crosby said. Her actions are under review, though there is no timetable for any decision.
The McDonald's, at 2200 N. Kings Highway, is part of their patrols, Crosby said. They were taken any special measures related to the establishment.
Not every Facebook comment was against McDonald's or Myrtle Beach police.
Twitter users were equally impassioned in their responses after viewing the video.
