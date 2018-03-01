Online commenters condemn Myrtle Beach Police, McDonald's over viral video

Many online comments zealously expressed outrage at a viral video of police and an employee removing a homeless man and a customer from a Myrtle Beach McDonald's.

The video posted on Facebook has been viewed millions of times and drew nearly as many comments.

With more than 2,000 comments by Thursday morning, Myrtle Beach Police's Facebook post about the incident garnered reactions from across the globe.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby declined to comments about the posts, saying the department provided its official statement.

The officer, PFC Assia Sououd, remains on active duty, Crosby said. Her actions are under review, though there is no timetable for any decision.

The McDonald's, at 2200 N. Kings Highway, is part of their patrols, Crosby said. They were taken any special measures related to the establishment.

Not every Facebook comment was against McDonald's or Myrtle Beach police.

Twitter users were equally impassioned in their responses after viewing the video.

Well done @McDonalds. Such a fantastic job kicking out a homeless man at your Myrtle Beach location who was innocently eating food and minding his own damn business. Losing customers one at a time. Make up for your employees distasteful and disgusting behavior. — daniellle ⚓️ (@danielletesta58) February 28, 2018

@McDonalds Super Size Me couldn't keep me away, changing your nuggets couldn't either,as a matter of fact none of the stuff you have pulled over the years has. Until I saw the video of the homeless man at your Myrtle Beach location. Goodbye. You suck and I won't be back. — Steve Schaeffler (@thesteve2016) March 1, 2018

Great job @McDonalds and your wonderful staff @ the #myrtlebeach location today(said with sarcasm), for throwing out a homeless man for minding his own business and eating a hot meal for the first time in who knows how long! Inappropriate, disrespectful, all should be ashamed! — *Lorilei* (@lorileigreer) March 1, 2018

Shame on you for the way that homeless man was treated at 2200 north kings hwy Blvd in myrtle beach SC. That manager should be fired. #boycott@McDonalds — Amy Snyder (@amysnyder40) March 1, 2018