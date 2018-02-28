Video shows homeless man, customer being removed from Myrtle Beach McDonald's

A Myrtle Beach McDonald’s is receiving unwanted attention Wednesday after a Facebook video by a customer received more than 19 million views.

About noon, a customer whose Facebook name is Yossi Gallo, posted a video showing him and a homeless man being ordered to leave the 2200 N. Kings Highway restaurant.

“I’m getting kicked out of here because I gave a homeless guy food!,” Gallo said on the video.

Both left the property without incident.

In the recording, Gallo claims he brought the homeless man into the restaurant to buy him a meal. However, the Myrtle Beach Police Department states the man previously was warned to leave the property after allegedly asking people for money.

“Officers were dispatched to the location after receiving a call from an employee of the business, that a male was in the parking lot asking people for money,” said Capt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department in a prepared statement. “Upon arriving at the restaurant, an employee approached the officer and indicated the male was inside the establishment.

“The employee requested the officer issue a trespassing warning and asked that the person leave the premises. The officer advised the male of the request made by the business and issued the warning.”

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby told The Sun News on Thursday that PFC Assia Sououd remains on duty. Her actions are under review, though there is no timetable for a decision.

The fast-food eatery is also part of their normal patrols and the department wasn't taking any special measures on Thursday.

Owner and operator of the local McDonald's, Joel Pellicci Jr., released a statement to The Sun News through McDonald's corporate officials.

“At my restaurant, the goal is to provide our customers with a positive and welcoming experience each time they visit. Unfortunately, the individual in this video has a history of disruptive behavior and has been asked to leave by management and police on several occasions.”As the homeless man was being ordered off the premises, Gallo tried to intervene on his behalf.





“Ma’am, he didn’t ask me for money,” he said. “... He didn’t even ask me for food! I brought him from outside.”

Gallo would later confront McDonald’s management, before being ordered to leave himself.

“A bystander, who was videotaping the incident was also trespassed from the location at the request of the manager for what management deemed as disorderly behavior,” Crosby said in a statement.

