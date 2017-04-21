Man charged after murder of taxi driver in November

Another person has been charged in the murder of a taxi cab driver on Friday, according to a press release.

Tranique Prinze Livingston, 18, of Conway, has been served warrants from the Conway Police Department for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime which resulted in the death of David John Bennett, 54, of Conway in November.

The Sun News reported that Bennett died of a single gunshot would to the chest as he was sitting in his cab on Dillon Street in Conway.

Malik Dajour Garner, 18, of Conway, and Lloyd Edward Pertelle, 18, of Conway, had previously been charged in the murder of Bennet.

Pertelle was charged with accessory after the fact to felony murder.

According to the release, Livingston is currently in jail for an unrelated charge of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol. The incident occurred in Conway on March 30.

If anyone has information on the case, the Conway Police Department can be reached at 843-248-1790.