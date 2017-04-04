Remember Murphy’s Law South in Garden City? A new pizza place is taking its place

Garden City is getting a new pizza joint and the grand opening is scheduled for May 8.
Located at the former site of the Murphy’s Law South, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom features over 40 craft beer selections on tap as well as Chicago-style pizza and food.
The restaurant is part of a national chain, with other locations in Columbia, Fayetteville, N.C. and Jacksonville, N.C.
“The Garden City area didn’t really have anything new and exciting to see so that’s why we brought it here,” said Todd Goins, general manager of the Garden City Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.
“We’re about 90 percent done,” said Goins.
Goins is hiring around 100 people to fill positions such as servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, chefs, dishwashers and more.
Those interested in applying can call the restaurant at 843-651-2337 to schedule an interview.
The location was formerly slated to house a Quaker Steak and Lube, which never materialized, The Sun News reported.
“Those were earlier plans from last year that did not materialize,” Amy Morton of Collier Restaurant Group told to The Sun News in 2016.
Right next door to the old Murphy’s Law South location, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin opened in September.
Both restaurants are owned by the Collier Restaurant Group.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
