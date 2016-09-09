Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin brings the mountains to Myrtle Beach

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin is opening in Garden City on Sept. 15.
The grand opening will follow the restaurant’s usual hours, which are from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The first 50 guests will receive free pancakes for a year, including specialty pancakes.
“Grand opening is a day that the Flapjack’s team has worked so hard for, and giving away these free pancake cards is icing on the cake … or syrup on the pancakes,” said general manager Kevin Full.
On top of that, the restaurant will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce as well as host a VIP night in October.
Flapjack’s is, of course, known for its pancakes.
“We are based out of Tennessee and … we make everything from scratch,” Full said. “We make our buttermilk pancakes from scratch and we have homemade biscuits which are actually square, not round … so they are fluffy and unique. And we do have specialty cakes like our sticky bun pancakes.”
On top of that, the restaurant offers lunch and kids menus. For those who prefer gluten-free or wanting the eat healthy, Flapjack’s has options that will fit many lifestyles.
But Flapjack’s is not limited to its menu.
“If we have the capability we will make it,” Full said.
“Our menu is pretty much anything,” Full added. “We have pancakes, we have specialty pancakes. … We do have strawberry pancakes, blueberry pancakes, any kind of pancake you could imagine we do have. We have omelets, make-your-own omelets. … We do have our skillets. They come out in a skillet pan with potatoes or biscuits.”
The Garden City location is the first Flapjack’s location outside of Tennessee.
Myrtle Beach is “very similar to the Pigeon Forge [Tenn.] area with the tourist seasons,” Full said. “And people that come from the mountains come to the beach usually and people from the beach go to the mountains. So kind of the same crowd in both areas, so we think we’ll do very well down here.”
The decor follows a log cabin theme and allows guests to feel as if they have left the beach town. With fireplaces and walls filled with sayings and pictures, the restaurant is warm and inviting.
“Coming to the beach and seeing a log cabin will draw a lot of people in,” Full said.
“Our pancakes our out of this world. We do take our time … and make sure our guests are happy, and we think that Myrtle Beach will enjoy it.”
The restaurant is located at 2851 U.S.-17 Business.
