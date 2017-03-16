New shopping center in North Myrtle Beach to include Panera, 11 other stores

The Coastal North Town Center shopping center in North Myrtle Beach has entered into the final stage of construction with the expansion of 11 to 12 new storefronts.
According to the developer of the site, Phil Wilson of Reality Link, stores and restaurants expected to open in the center include Panera Bread, HomeGoods, Burlington Coat Factory, Burkes and West Marine.
While an opening date has not yet been set, construction is expected to be complete in July or August 2017, according to Wilson.
According to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling, the center is popular among shoppers in North Myrtle Beach.
“It is one of several very popular commercial destinations in the city limits,” Dowling said in an email. “It has added significantly to the mix of contemporary stores, restaurants and other commercial offerings.”
Coastal North Town Center was built in September 2014 with the opening of Publix grocery store and Hobby Lobby, the first store fronts for the chain stores along the Grand Strand.
The second phase of the project began less than a year after the original development with the expansion of Aspen Dental and Mattress Firm.
According to Dowling, the location was originally picked for the shopping center because it was one of the few remaining large parcels of commercial land along Highway 17 within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach.
“The land mass also allowed for an intersection, turn/stacking lane, and other improvements so as to not unnecessarily impede traffic headed North and South that is not destined for the shopping center,” Dowling said in an email.
The site of Coastal North Town Center was the former Robbers Roost golf course.
Coastal North Town Center is located at Starwatch Drive in North Myrtle Beach.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
