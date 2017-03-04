Bundle up tonight! National Weather Service warns freeze is coming

Bring in outdoor pets and shield sensitive plants Saturday night.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. issued a freeze warning in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday for inland Horry, inland Georgetown, and Brunswick, N.C. counties.
Other impacted areas include: Robeson County, N.C., Bladen County, N.C., Columbus County, N.C., Pender County, N.C., New Hanover County, N.C., and counties of Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, and Marion.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s, with temps plunging below freezing as early as midnight, according to the weather service.
Impacts include potential damage and hazards for outdoor pets and certain plants.
“Freezing temperatures may damage or even kill sensitive vegetation. Early blooming plants such as peaches and blueberries may be particularly sensitive. Outside pets or livestock may also be sensitive to these cold temperatures,” forecasters said in a warning statement.
