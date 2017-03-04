Frost advisory issued for coastal Horry, Georgetown counties

A frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties.
The advisory came hours after the weather service issued a freeze warning for inland Horry, Georgetown, and neighboring counties.
Temperature along the impacted coastal areas are expected to be in the mid 30s, forecasters said.
Weather officials recommended bringing in outdoor pets and covering sensitive plants.
“Frost may damage sensitive vegetation. Early blooming plants such as peaches and blueberries may be particularly sensitive. Outside pets or livestock may also be sensitive to these cold temperatures,” forecasters said in an advisory statement.
