Myrtle Beach will bulldoze superblock for library and children’s museum

The future of the superblock in downtown Myrtle Beach was revealed Tuesday as Mayor John Rhodes announced the city's intention to buy much of the lots on the block, tear them down, and construct a new library and children's museum.
“These two exciting projects share an exciting goal,” Mayor John Rhodes said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Revitalization of our central business distrcit, and, as you know, we’ve been looking for ways to spur private sector redevelopment.”
The plan would relocate the Chapin Memorial Library from its current location to the superblock, along with a branch of the South Carolina Children’s Museum. “Myrtle Beach needs a new, modern library,” Rhodes said.
City officials said that property owners of the dozens of lots on the block were selling their properties willingly and for market value. The block, with several empty storefronts, has been the site of recent shootings and Myrtle Beach had moved to suspend licenses for two businesses--Pure Ultra Club and Natalia’s Bar and Grill--in response.
“The very fact that you have this many property owners willing to sell voluntarily indicates they have been challenged,” Councilman Wayne Gray told The Sun News Tuesday.
But tenants and landowners gathered for the announcement, some of whom had sold without even knowing the city was the buyer, largely expressed distress over a development plan that would move, and in some cases potentially destroy, their livelihoods.
Lacy Paulussen, who owns House Parts LLC, a store at the edge of Nance Plaza and Main Street, was anxious in the moments leading up to the announcement.
“It’s scary,” Paulussen said, crying as she waited for the announcement. “It’s my livelihood that’s tied to...not knowing.”
Allen Deaton, the owner of Beach Bingo, has already entered a contract to sell to the city. He said he would be relocating around the corner and that he was thrilled for the project.
But Paula Alitzer, the owner of a property on 9th Avenue North, said on Jan. 19 that she was not satisfied with the price she sold her lot for. The amount was subject to a non-disclosure agreement, she said.
“I don’t think anybody’s ever really happy with the price. Heaven’s no,” she said. “I think if they do something really wonderful there everybody will wish they were one of the initial investors.”
On Tuesday, many of the people who could be affected by the plan were left with even more questions about whether they would soon be forced from spaces that in many cases they paid to maintain or improve. Myrtle Beach does not seek to buy all of the lots on the block, however, only those that front Nance Plaza, Ninth Avenue North and North Oak Street, spokesman Mark Kruea said.
Rhodes said the city will use its $10 million loan pool earmarked for redevelopment, in addition to $3 million in credit provided by the Downtown Redevelopment Corp. A construction timeline for the museum and library was not available Tuesday. Architecture firm LS3P prepared initial drawings for the project.
Plans to redevelop the area began to surface publicly last week when The Sun News reported that on an email of Grays, which indicated that the city had been looking to buy lots on the block before a shooting that left five injured back in November.
Gray asked in the email if the council’s push to change closing times would affect the city’s move to acquire property in the superblock. But officials had been mum on their plans to buy up land in the area and future development until Tuesday.
Check back for more on this breaking story.
